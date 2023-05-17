How many healthcare facilities are missing workers in your state?

No state in the U.S. is immune to healthcare workforce shortages — but some are suffering more than others, according to the most recent federal data from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The data set, last updated May 16, displays the number of healthcare professional shortage area facilities currently in each state. HPSA facilities have an insufficient number of healthcare workers: The list of eligible organizations ranges from public or nonprofit private medical facilities, to federal facilities like state mental hospitals, to CMS-certified rural health clinics. These designations are used to distribute resources like nurse corps and determine eligibility for programs like IHS loan repayment. Read more about HPSA designations here.

Here's how many health professional shortage area facilities exist in each state, ordered from highest to lowest:





1. California — 1,338 HPSA facilities

2. Alaska — 904

3. Missouri — 706

4. Michigan — 523

5. Texas — 477

6. Florida — 432

7. Washington — 422

8. Arizona — 398

9. Illinois — 388

10. Minnesota — 345

11. Wisconsin — 339

12. New York — 319

13. Oregon — 311

14 (tie). Oklahoma — 309

14 (tie). Pennsylvania — 309

16. North Carolina — 295

17. Ohio — 293

18 (tie). Louisiana — 285

18 (tie). Kansas — 285

20. Iowa — 267

21. Kentucky — 264

22. Montana — 239

23. Nebraska — 231

24. New Mexico — 206

25. Mississippi — 204

26 (tie). Georgia — 186

26 (tie). Indiana — 186

28. West Virginia — 185



29. South Carolina — 174

30. Virginia — 171

31. Colorado — 164

32. Idaho — 159

33. Massachusetts — 158

34. Maine — 154

35. Arkansas — 152

36. Tennessee — 146

37. North Dakota — 130

38. Alabama — 127

39. Nevada — 125

40. South Dakota — 118

41. New Jersey — 113

42. Utah — 96

43. Hawaii — 81

44. Connecticut — 70

45. Maryland — 61

46. New Hampshire — 57



47. Wyoming — 54

48. Vermont — 36

49. Rhode Island — 27

50. Delaware — 22