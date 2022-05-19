How healthcare employment has fared in 2022

Healthcare employment continues to grow at a moderate pace, mostly in ambulatory care settings, according to a May 17 report by Altarum, a nonprofit research and consulting organization.

The finding is based on monthly seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In April, healthcare added 34,000 jobs, spurred by a gain in ambulatory care services, which added 28,000 jobs last month, according to the report.

This compares to 23,300 jobs the industry added in March and 65,500 jobs added in February. In January, healthcare added 13,900 jobs.

Overall, healthcare has added 137,000 jobs through the first four months of 2022, averaging 34,300 new jobs monthly, according to the report. For comparison, the industry added 26,000 jobs monthly, on average, in 2021.

Altarum said healthcare employment remains below the level of February 2020, although employment in ambulatory care settings is an exception, now at 245,600 jobs (3.1 percent) above the pre-pandemic level.

