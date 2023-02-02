Hiring is key at world's most admired companies, leaders say

Strong hires are the special ingredient in Fortune's most admired companies, according to Korn Ferry.

The management consulting firm has collaborated on Fortune's most admired companies list every year since 1997. This year, it surveyed more than 3,700 executives and directors and analyzed more than 600 firms to understand what sets admirable organizations apart.

Attracting, retaining and developing top talent is a hallmark of the most admired companies, the firm reported. Executives from these organizations were found to prioritize people-management more than their peers.





Five more findings from most-admired companies: