Healthcare workers' optimism is returning: 3 findings

Healthcare workers experienced high levels of burnout, stress and trauma during the pandemic, but new data suggests their optimism about the industry is returning, according to a June 26 survey from Morning Consult.

The survey includes insights from 1,006 U.S. healthcare workers polled between May 5 and May 18.

Three survey findings:

1. Fifty-eight percent of respondents said they are optimistic about healthcare's future, while 37 percent had a pessimistic outlook.

2. Sixty-one percent of respondents said they've mostly been able to cope with work stressors over the past six months.

3. Respondents were evenly split on whether they felt defeated or energized by their work (42 percent each).

View the full survey here.