Healthcare jobs' strong month in 8 numbers

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest jobs report, published Feb. 2, indicating employment gains in several areas of healthcare, including hospitals.

Here are eight numbers from the report that illustrate healthcare's job growth.

1. Healthcare added 70,300 jobs in January. This is an increase from the 37,700 jobs added the month prior.

2. Within healthcare, there were gains last month in ambulatory healthcare services (33,400), hospitals (20,400), and nursing and residential care facilities (16,500).

3. In January, employment also increased in physician offices (14,500).

4. Overall, job growth in healthcare averaged 58,000 per month last year. This is an increase from a 46,000 average monthly gain in 2022.