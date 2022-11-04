Healthcare employment growth stays strong in 2022

Healthcare gained 52,600 jobs in October, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five things to know:

1. The October count is lower than the 60,100 jobs added in September but higher than the 48,200 jobs added in August.

2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services gained the most jobs last month (30,700).

3. Hospitals gained 10,800 jobs in October, compared to 27,500 jobs added in September.

4. Nursing and residential care facilities gained 11,100 jobs in October, and physician offices gained 9,600 jobs.

5. Overall, healthcare employment so far this year has risen by an average of 47,000 each month, compared with a monthly average of 9,000 in 2021.