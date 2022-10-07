Healthcare employment returns to February 2020 level; 60K jobs added

Healthcare gained 60,100 jobs in September and is back at its February 2020 level, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Four things to know:

1. The September count is higher than the 48,200 jobs added in August but lower than the 69,600 jobs added in July.

2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services gained the most jobs last month (28,100).

3. Hospitals gained 27,500 jobs in September, compared to 14,700 added in August.

4. Nursing and residential care facilities gained 4,500 jobs in September, and physician offices gained 10,200 jobs.