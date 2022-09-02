Healthcare added 48K jobs in August

Healthcare job growth slowed in August compared to the month prior, with the industry gaining 48,200 jobs, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Five things to know:

1. The August count compares to 69,600 jobs added in July and 56,700 jobs added in June.

2. Within healthcare, ambulatory healthcare services gained the most jobs last month (21,900).

3. Hospitals gained 14,700 jobs in August, compared to 12,900 added in July and 21,000 added in June.

4. Nursing and residential care facilities gained 11,600 jobs in August, and physician offices gained 15,200 jobs.

5. Overall, healthcare employment has grown by 412,000 jobs over the year. However, it is still down by 37,000, or 0.2 percent, from its February 2020 level.