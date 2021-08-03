Healthcare employment for women stagnates: 5 details

Job recovery for men in healthcare continues to outpace recovery for their female counterparts. To return to levels before the pandemic, about 24,000 healthcare jobs for men need to return, compared to 470,000 for women, according to an Aug. 2 report by consulting firm Altarum.

The report is based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data through May.

Five report details:

1. In May, there were 27,000 fewer women employed in healthcare compared to last December.

2. Women who lost jobs in healthcare primarily lost them in nursing care facilities and home healthcare, with employment in these settings lower by 14 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, in May compared to January 2020.

3. Employment levels for women in other major healthcare settings, including hospitals, outpatient care centers and physician offices, were 1 percent to 3 percent lower in May than in January 2020.

4. Health jobs in ambulatory services, physician offices, outpatient care centers and home healthcare services still needed to be regained by women in May to return to levels they were before the pandemic. In ambulatory settings, 110,000 jobs still needed to be regained by women, and 56,000 jobs still needed to be regained in home healthcare.

5. Overall, there are more than 500,000 fewer healthcare jobs, for men and women, than there were before the pandemic.

Read the full report here.