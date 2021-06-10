Health systems mandating vaccinations for healthcare workers

The number of hospitals and health systems requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow amid efforts to end the pandemic.

Here are the healthcare systems that have announced mandates:

The University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore will require COVID-19 vaccination for those at the manager level and above by Aug. 1 and current and new employees beginning Sept. 1.

Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore is requiring its clinical and nonclinical personnel to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 1.

Hospitals in Washington, D.C., signed a districtwide consensus statement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers. Each of the 14 hospitals will set their own vaccination deadline.

Houston Methodist employees had a deadline of June 7 at midnight to get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the health system's mandate. The count as of June 8: Nearly 100 percent compliance with 24,947 workers being fully vaccinated.

Indiana University Health in Indianapolis is requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 1.

University of Louisville (Ky.) Health is requiring team members and providers, including residents, fellows and rotating students, to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 1.

Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Mont., said it made the vaccine mandatory for about 250 employees working in senior services. Employees who are not exempt are required to get their second doses by July 1.

University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia is making the vaccine mandatory for all employees and clinical staff by no later than Sept. 1. New hires must provide proof of at least one dose two weeks before beginning work.

RWJBarnabas Health in West Orange, N.J., is requiring supervisors and above to be vaccinated no later than June 30 and said it plans to extend the mandate to all employees.