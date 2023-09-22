HCA Houston to add child care for hospital workers

HCA Houston Healthcare, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is building a $7 million child care learning center for employees at its Clear Lake hospital in Webster, Texas.

The 14,000-square-foot facility is a partnership between the hospital and child care provider Bright Horizons, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

It will include infant, toddler, preschool and kindergarten preparatory programs, and after school opportunities for HCA Houston Healthcare

employee and physician colleagues.

HCA Clear Lake is among the hospitals to consider on-site child care to recruit and retain staff.

"The center is a game-changing benefit to our workforce," Todd Caliva, CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, said in the release. "How do you attract the best and the brightest? This is how. We value our partnership with our colleagues because they are what drives great, quality care in our hospital."

The Clear Lake center will be the ninth throughout the HCA Healthcare enterprise. HCA representatives project the center will open in spring 2024.







