Gen Z: Paid time off is most important when choosing a new job

It has been established that Generation Z values flexibility in the workplace more than previous generations, but new research shows just what kind of freedom they value most — and indicates that they prioritize it over health insurance.

Paid time off is the most important benefit when choosing one employer over another, according to the recent "Young adults and workplace wellness" report from Bank of America and Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business in Washington, D.C. The survey fielded Jan. 30 through Feb. 10 asked 1,032 full-time employed respondents between the ages of 24 and 35 about their workplace attitudes and priorities.

These benefits are most likely to influence Gen Zers and millennials changing jobs to choose one employer over another, according to the survey:

1. PTO — 65 percent of respondents

2. Flexible work schedule — 58 percent

3. Health insurance — 53 percent

4. Retirement savings plan — 46 percent

Young adults know what they want, but they do not feel like they have it; only 30 percent are very satisfied with their current benefits package, the survey indicated.