Gap between employees' expectations, experiences highest in healthcare: survey

Employees in the healthcare industry see the biggest gap in their expectations of leaders and what those leaders actually deliver, according to a recent survey about workplace expectations.

Burson Cohn & Wolfe, a global public relations and communications firm based in New York City, conducted a survey in June and July of 13,488 employees who work for large companies worldwide — 20 percent of whom work in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Across the five industries surveyed, employees reported high gaps in their expectations of leaders and their lived experiences: 17 points in visible, fair, honest and effective leadership, 17 points in internal communication and 16 points in well-being.

In healthcare and pharmaceuticals, the gaps were notably wider: 22 points in leadership effectiveness and transparency, 23 points in communication and 23 points in well-being.

"It is these same areas [of leadership] where not only are employee expectations very high, but they also believe their employers have much to do to meet those expectations," the firm's report said.

Read the full report here.