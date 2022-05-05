Foreign nurses arrive in 31 states to address shortages

Foreign-educated registered nurses welcomed to the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022 are beginning their employment in 31 states, according to a May 5 news release from healthcare staffing firm Health Carousel.

The nurses are working at U.S. healthcare facilities from Hawaii to Maine.

"It's such a joy to be a partner to someone in coming to America, supporting them as they begin employment, and watching them grow in their careers here," Katie Glaser, senior vice president of Health Carousel International, a division of Cincinnati-based Health Carousel, said in the release. "They also become an important part of the fabric of their new communities and advance in their careers into nursing leadership roles and nursing faculty, get involved in their local schools, volunteer opportunities and other community programs."

Health Carousel said the firm historically has assisted nurses and other healthcare professionals from the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, India and other countries who want to practice in the U.S. This assistance is related to educational, clinical and immigration preparation, as well as study programs, testing and visa support.

To learn more, click here.