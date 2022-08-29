Food, entertainment and staycations: Vanderbilt Health expands worker incentive toolbox

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Health said it will launch a new employee awards program in September that offers workers perks, discounts and a grand prize staycation.

The monthlong Work Perks program is part of the health system's employee retention and recruitment efforts.

The initiative will feature a website where employees can play games to earn perks in music and entertainment, health and wellness, dining and Nashville-area attractions, according to an Aug. 29 news release shared with Becker's.

Workers will also be able to enter a drawing for a staycation. Five employees will win grand prizes including a one-night stay at the Bobby Hotel, Visit Music City's Star Pass, dinner at an M Street restaurant and a gift basket with items from The Loveless Café, Olive & Sinclair Chocolate Co. and Arrington Vineyards, Vanderbilt Health said.

"We're excited to show appreciation for our dedicated workforce in this way and we’re grateful to so many generous partners to help make it happen," Amy Schoeny, PhD, chief human resources officer, said in a release. "This is just one of the many benefits and perks that we offer to those who choose to pursue careers in making healthcare personal for our patients today and in the future."

Work Perks will launch Sept. 5.

To learn more about the program, click here.

To learn more about job openings at Vanderbilt Health, including its Vanderbilt University Medical Center, click here.