Employment of anesthesiologists across states

More than 37,400 anesthesiologists are employed in the U.S., according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.
Here are the employment levels for anesthesiologists in 40 states, plus Washington, D.C., listed in descending order.
Note: The list includes ties. The remaining states did not have sufficient data available.
1. New York: 2,210
2. New Jersey: 2,110
3. Illinois: 2,100
4. Michigan: 1,690
5. Washington: 1,600
6. Ohio: 1,550
7. Arizona: 1,430
8. Pennsylvania: 1,390
9. Georgia: 1,160
10. Texas: 940
11. Indiana: 920
12. Massachusetts: 910
13. Nevada: 810
13. Utah: 810
15. North Carolina: 700
16. Oregon: 680
16. Tennessee: 680
18. Minnesota: 630
19. Wisconsin: 620
20. South Carolina: 520
21. Louisiana: 510
22. Colorado: 350
23. Maryland: 340
23. Kentucky: 340
25. Missouri: 310
26. New Hampshire: 270
27. Virginia: 250
28. West Virginia: 230
29. Connecticut: 220
29. Alabama: 220
29. Maine: 220
32. Nebraska: 210
33. Arkansas: 190
34. Montana: 180
35. Iowa: 140
36. Idaho: 90
36. Wyoming: 90
38. District of Columbia: 70
38. South Dakota: 70
40. Vermont: 50
41. Hawaii: 40