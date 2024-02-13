Employment of anesthesiologists across states

More than 37,400 anesthesiologists are employed in the U.S., according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.

Here are the employment levels for anesthesiologists in 40 states, plus Washington, D.C., listed in descending order.

Note: The list includes ties. The remaining states did not have sufficient data available.

1. New York: 2,210

2. New Jersey: 2,110

3. Illinois: 2,100

4. Michigan: 1,690

5. Washington: 1,600

6. Ohio: 1,550

7. Arizona: 1,430

8. Pennsylvania: 1,390

9. Georgia: 1,160

10. Texas: 940

11. Indiana: 920

12. Massachusetts: 910

13. Nevada: 810

13. Utah: 810

15. North Carolina: 700

16. Oregon: 680

16. Tennessee: 680

18. Minnesota: 630

19. Wisconsin: 620

20. South Carolina: 520

21. Louisiana: 510

22. Colorado: 350

23. Maryland: 340

23. Kentucky: 340

25. Missouri: 310

26. New Hampshire: 270

27. Virginia: 250

28. West Virginia: 230

29. Connecticut: 220

29. Alabama: 220

29. Maine: 220

32. Nebraska: 210

33. Arkansas: 190

34. Montana: 180

35. Iowa: 140

36. Idaho: 90

36. Wyoming: 90

38. District of Columbia: 70

38. South Dakota: 70

40. Vermont: 50

41. Hawaii: 40