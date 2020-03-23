Documenting employee COVID-19 cases: 3 OSHA guidelines

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has published guidance on when employers are responsible for documenting employee cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Employers are only responsible for documenting cases if:

The case is a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The case is related to the person's job duties, as defined here.

The case involves at least one of the general criteria outlined here.

More information is available on OSHA's Injury and Illness Recordkeeping and Reporting Requirements page.

