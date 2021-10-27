Diversity, equity strongly correlated to retention at health systems, analysis shows

Healthcare organizations that instill the values of diversity and equity within their culture are less likely to lose workers, according to an Oct. 27 analysis from Press Ganey.

The analysis is based on data from Press Ganey employee engagement surveys administered by 118 health systems. Researchers examined responses from more than 410,000 healthcare workers from surveys administered between Jan. 1 and Sept. 29.

Key findings, according to the analysis:

Healthcare organizations where the workforce perceived diversity and equity weren't prioritized had twice as many employees at risk of leaving compared to organizations where workers did perceive that prioritization.

Healthcare workers who believe their organization doesn't value employees from different backgrounds are more than four times more likely to leave their organization within three years compared to workers who believe the opposite.

Healthcare workers are four and a half times more likely to leave an organization for another job if they believe different backgrounds aren't valued, or if the organization isn't committed to workforce diversity, compared to workers who do.

Health systems are more likely to lose security personnel, nurses and physicians than other ancillary staff because of perceptions of diversity and equity.

Survey respondents indicated they are most at risk to leave if they report that they do not like the work they do, or they do not feel their work is meaningful.

Learn more about the analysis here.