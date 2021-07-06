Dartmouth-Hitchcock will allow up to 2,000 employees to work remotely

Up to 2,000 employees of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock will continue to work remotely in some capacity after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, The Valley News reported July 5. This represents about 13 percent of the health system's total workforce.

The positions that have the option to remain remote are in human resources, IT, finance and clinical secretary services.

Brenda Blair, Dartmouth-Hitchcock vice president of total rewards, said the decision will help the system recruit staff in a tight labor market while retaining its current workforce.

Some staff will work from home full time. Others will come into the office part time, rotating with co-workers.