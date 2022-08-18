Dartmouth Health requiring COVID-19 booster for employees

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for employees.

Michael Calderwood, MD, chief quality officer at the health system's flagship hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, announced the new requirement in a video posted Aug. 16.

As a condition of employment, workers must get their booster shot by Nov. 4, Dr. Calderwood said.

"We at Dartmouth Health have really been pushing to get all of our staff protected and understanding the importance of this, to the health and safety of our staff, our patients and everyone in our healthcare system," he said. "We're now expanding the COVID-19 vaccine requirement to include a COVID-19 booster as a condition of employment. We are working to get everyone vaccinated and boosted to the maximum level by later this fall. And while we are only requiring documentation of one booster at this time, I continue to advocate individuals to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to ensure that you are up to date and maximally protected."

Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire's only academic health system, has more than 13,000 employees.