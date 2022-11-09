CommonSpirit, Providence link up for workforce development

Two leading health systems have joined forces to provide healthcare workers with professional development opportunities.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence teamed with Chicago-based CommonSpirit's Dignity Health Global Education to invest in the healthcare workforce, according to a Nov. 9 news release from CommonSpirit. They are joined by Premier Inc., a healthcare improvement and technology company, in their mission to upskill healthcare workers.

The organizations believe enhancing workers' skills will help retain them, according to the release.

Dignity Health Global Education partners with academic institutions and C-suite leaders to develop degree and certificate programs for health professionals, according to the release. It recently launched a 21-state nurse residency program to address high first-year attrition rates.

"With our shareholder expertise and involvement, alongside our world-class digital platform, DHGE will offer more healthcare organizations expert-driven education with best-in-class delivery, supported by an increasing amount of data, assessment and reporting," Andrew Malley, CEO of Dignity Health Global Education, said in the release.