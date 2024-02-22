CMS tells employees to come back to the office

CMS is asking employees to spend more time in the office, Politico reported Feb. 22.

A spokesperson for the agency told the outlet it will ask employees to work at its Baltimore headquarters and regional locations more often beginning March 11, but the exact number of in-office days required varies by role and position.

In April 2023, the Biden Administration told federal agencies to bring employees back to the office, while allowing flexible arrangements to recruit and retain employees. White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zientz asked agencies to report their progress on returning to the office last month, according to Politico.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD, pressed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the agency's remote work policies at a March 2023 hearing, questioning the secretary over photos of empty parking lots at CMS' headquarters.

Mr. Becerra is supportive of the return-to-office policy, Politico reported.