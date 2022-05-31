CMS has cited 69 hospitals for noncompliance with worker vaccine mandate

CMS said it has cited 69 hospitals for not complying with the agency's COVID-19 vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, Politico reported May 30.

The mandate, which the Supreme Court upheld Jan. 13, requires healthcare facilities to establish a policy ensuring eligible workers are fully vaccinated, with exemptions allowed based on religious beliefs or recognized medical conditions.

As of February, up to one-third of nurses remained unvaccinated at some facilities, according to Politico. The agency told the publication it is working to bring the 69 cited hospitals into compliance.

The number of hospitals cited for noncompliance is one part of the Politico report, which highlights the challenge CMS faces in ensuring regulations are followed after the agency issues them.

"This gets at the heart of how we've been so unprepared for this pandemic from the start," Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told Politico. "CMS is not even intended to be a regulator of hospitals in general, let alone during a pandemic."

Jon Blum, CMS principal deputy administrator and COO, acknowledged the agency scaled back inspections during the pandemic, especially earlier in the pandemic amid transmission risk, but cited improvement efforts since the program's relaunch about a year ago.

"We are holding the health system accountable," he told Politico.

Earlier in May, the agency said it is boosting oversight of hospitals with COVID-19 outbreaks. CMS also has said it will release a full year of data on the number of hospital workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in October.

Mr. Blum told Politico the agency is "far from satisfied" but has made "tremendous progress" since receiving additional funding from the CARES Act early in the pandemic, which primarily went toward prioritizing surveying infection control at nursing homes.

The agency said it is requesting $103 million in additional federal funds, according to Politico.

Read the full report here.