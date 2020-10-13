Cleveland's University Hospitals offering sleep pods for front-line COVID-19 workers

Cleveland-based University Hospitals will offer sleep pods for front-line workers as part of a 10-month pilot program with HOHM during the COVID-19 pandemic, the health system announced Oct. 12.

The pods, each 43.5 square feet, will include a twin bed, a privacy and sound-blocking curtain and charging stations and be available to physicians, nurses and staff in the UH Cleveland Medical Center emergency department. The hospital will clean the pods after each use, and they can be booked for up to four hours, the 18-hospital health system said.

"Our UH Cleveland Medical Center emergency department front-line caregivers have been working tirelessly for months to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," Robyn Strosaker, MD, COO of UH Cleveland Medical Center, said in a news release. "In the midst of all this trauma and stress, we've continuously looked for new ways to support our team."

University Hospitals said HOHM plans to expand its sleeping pod placements in more hospitals in the coming months.

