Children's Hospital Colorado 1st pediatric system to offer debt-free education to staff

Children's Hospital Colorado is offering tuition-free learning benefits to employees via a partnership with Guild, an education platform.

The Aurora-based organization is the first pediatric health system to offer tuition-free education to staff, according to a May 3 news release. The benefit became available to eligible team members April 26.

"Here, our team members are our most important asset," Betsy Rodriguez, PhD, chief human resources officer for Children's Colorado, said in the release. "This new benefit is an additional way we're fulfilling our promise to team members by investing in them and supporting their individual potential."

With the partnership, Children's Colorado employees can access Guild's more than 75 programs from more than 25 education providers, the health system said. These programs include undergraduate and graduate degree options, high school completion and college prep, among other offerings.

Children's Colorado said it will also pay up to $5,250 annually for employees to access more than 200 additional programs within Guild's learning marketplace.

Programs focus on areas such as healthcare, business, technology, psychology and hospitality.

As of May 3, nearly 25 percent of eligible employees had started considering possibilities for educational advancement, whether that be courses to prepare them to apply for college or examining advanced degree programs, according to Children's Colorado.

Children's Colorado has 8,100 employees.