CDC to create hospital worker vaccination dashboard

The CDC will publish preliminary acute care hospital staff COVID-19 vaccination data in a dashboard "in the near future," although the exact date is still to be determined, the agency confirmed to Becker's on March 24.

The data will be on COVID-19 vaccination — including primary series and additional/booster doses — among workers of CMS-certified acute care hospitals. This data will be updated weekly and include staff on payroll, licensed independent practitioners (physicians, advanced practice nurses and physician assistants), adult students/trainees and volunteers and other contract workers, the CDC said. Data will not be broken down by staff type or state.

Per a CMS rule, CMS-certified acute care hospitals must report quarterly staff vaccination coverage data to the CDC, with the first submission from hospitals, for data from Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2021, due on May 16, the CDC said. The deadline for reporting data covering January-March 2022 is August 2022. Subsequently, quarterly submissions are required.

CMS said earlier in March that it will not release quarterly data on the number of hospital workers vaccinated against COVID-19 and instead will release a full year of the data in October.

The CMS data will be at the facility level.