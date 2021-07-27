California requires proof of vaccination or testing for healthcare workers

California government and healthcare employees will be required to show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once weekly, Gov. Gavin Newsom said July 26.

The action, which is not a vaccination mandate, comes as the delta variant spreads in the U.S. New York City has also announced it will require workers in city-run hospitals and health clinics to get COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for the virus.

"We are now dealing with a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it's going to take renewed efforts to protect Californians from the dangerous delta variant," Mr. Newsom said in a news release. "As the state's largest employer, we are leading by example and requiring all state and healthcare workers to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly, and we are encouraging local governments and businesses to do the same."

Healthcare settings will also be required to verify that workers are fully vaccinated or regularly tested, and unvaccinated workers must be tested at least once per week and will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment, said Mr. Newsom. This requirement also applies to congregate settings such as adult and senior residential facilities, homeless shelters and jails.

The new policy for state workers takes effect Aug. 2, with testing "phased in over the next few weeks," Mr. Newsom said. For healthcare workers and congregate facilities, the new policy takes effect Aug. 9. Healthcare facilities will have until Aug. 23 to fully comply.

Read the governor's full announcement here.