California delays tighter rules for travel nurses

California has extended the deadline by which out-of-state nurses will no longer be allowed to work in the state without a temporary or permanent California nursing license, according to the state board of registered nursing.

Travel nurses from other states have been working in California during the pandemic, per policies and procedures adopted by the state Emergency Medical Services Authority.

The expiration date for those provisions was March 31. The new deadline — pursuant to an executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom — is June 30, or the end of the state of emergency, or when the executive order is rescinded, whichever comes first, according to the Emergency Medical Services Authority.

With the pending changes, the California Board of Registered Nursing is encouraging out-of-state nurses to apply for licensure by endorsement to continue practicing in the state after June 30.

The board's website said out-of-state nurses may simultaneously apply for a six-month temporary license to continue to work in California pending issuance of a permanent license.

