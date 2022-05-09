Bronson Healthcare launches travel nurse program

Bronson Healthcare has created an internal travel staffing program for nurses and other hard-to-fill clinical positions, the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based system said May 9.

The program, Bronson Travel Staffing, will offer clinicians six-month travel contracts with competitive pay and a limited benefits package.

"These positions are enticing for anyone who is interested in a higher base pay, while foregoing many traditional health and wellness benefits — perhaps nurses who are still eligible for health insurance under their parents or guardians, or those who already have coverage through a spouse's employer," Denise Neely, BSN, senior vice president and COO for Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Methodist Hospital and chief nursing officer for Bronson Healthcare, said in a news release.

The health system is currently hiring night-shift travel nurses to work in critical care and medical/surgical units. The nurses will work in two-week rotations across the system's inpatient sites, which include four hospitals and an inpatient skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.



Learn more here.