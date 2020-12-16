Boston Medical Center staff's TikTok celebrating vaccine's arrival goes viral

A TikTok video featuring Boston Medical Center workers celebrating the arrival of their first COVID-19 vaccine doses has gone viral, according to Newsweek.

In the video posted to the social media platform, staff are outside the facility dancing to Lizzo's "Good as Hell," while dressed in scrubs.

"BMC received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and staff are 'feeling good!'" the post reads.

Kate Walsh, president and CEO of the Boston Medical Center health system, posted the video on Twitter Dec. 14.

She said: "Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front-line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place."

As of the morning of Dec. 16, the video had been viewed more than 3.1 million times.

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. began receiving their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week after emergency use was approved by the FDA.

