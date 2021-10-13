Bon Secours Mercy expands employee education program 

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health announced Oct. 13 a new employee education program that will offer to pay 100 percent tuition for select clinical pathway programs.

In collaboration with Guild Education, the 50-hospital strong health system will offer part-time and full-time associates opportunities for reskilling and training free of cost. The program covers 150 academic courses for undergraduate, graduate and nursing degrees and will be available to the 48,000 eligible employees.

The current staffing shortage in hospitals is putting systems under pressure, with registered nursing the fifth most in-demand job in the U.S. Bon Secours Mercy's education program aims to tackle that.

"Our healthcare sector has carried our country on its shoulders throughout the last 18 months, but our hospitals and providers are now facing significant challenges in the war for talent," said Rachel Carlson, CEO and co-founder of Guild Education. "We're honored to partner with Bon Secours Mercy Health to fill in-demand jobs today and build towards careers of tomorrow."

Joe Gage, chief human resources officer at the health system, said, "Our collaboration with Guild will open many doors for our associates, enabling them to realize their career aspirations and enhancing their ability to care for our communities."