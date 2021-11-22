Biden administration to invest $1.5B in healthcare workforce

The Biden administration is investing $1.5 billion from the COVID-19 aid package to address healthcare workforce shortages in underserved communities, the White House announced Nov. 22.

The funding will go to the National Health Service Corps, Nurse Corps, and Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery programs, which address workforce shortages by providing scholarship and loan repayment funding for healthcare students if they agree to work in high-risk and underserved communities.

The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan, will support more than 22,700 providers, including physicians, nurses and dentists.

The Biden administration also plans to award $330 million in funding for the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education program. This additional funding will further support the expansion of the primary care physician and dental workforce in underserved communities through community-based residency programs.



Read more here.