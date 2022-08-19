Allegheny Health System rolls out 'Work Your Way' staffing model

Citing a need to boost nurse hiring and retention, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has launched a new mobile internal staffing model.

The new program, called Work Your Way, aims to provide greater work flexibility for nurses, surgical technologists and other employees, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

Eligible workers will cover rotational shifts in telemetry, critical care, perioperative care and emergency medicine at Allegheny General, West Penn, Forbes, Jefferson, Wexford, Canonsburg, Allegheny Valley and Saint Vincent hospitals. Programs are available for external and internal applicants who prefer to work weekends and those who prefer night shifts.

A frequently asked questions section on the health system's website states that mileage will be reimbursed at 62.5 cents per mile for individuals in the program traveling more than 50 miles from their home. Lodging will be reimbursed for individuals in the program traveling more than 75 miles from their home.

"The severe nursing shortage across the nation continues to affect all hospitals and health systems. Creating and executing innovative solutions helps us address the staffing challenge and at AHN we are doing just that," Allegheny Health Network Chief Nurse Executive Claire Zangerle, DNP, RN, said in a news release. "Our new mobile internal staffing program is one of many solutions relative to the staffing challenges. It's also an opportunity for nurses who are interested in joining AHN's community of nursing in a unique way with competitive wages, excellent benefits and the flexibility of practice at different AHN hospitals."

The new Allegheny Health Network program comes as hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are going beyond financial benefits to keep staff, offering more flexibility in when and where they work.

To learn more about the program, click here.









