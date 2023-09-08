A mantra among quiet quitters

Quiet quitting rose to popularity — online and on the clock — in summer 2022, as workers refused to go above and beyond their paygrade. Now, the movement has a hashtag: #ActYourWage, The New York Times reported Sept. 8.

The hashtag continues to rack up millions of views across social media platforms, according to the Times. More employees are posting content detailing their refusal to work extra hours or take on responsibilities beyond their job description. They're just doing what they were hired for, and nothing more.

It's a departure from past eras, where climbing the corporate ladder often required extra legwork. But as the labor market tightens and new jobs are harder to secure, actual quitting is not an option for many. They're more likely to stay and work the jobs they have — just not overtime.