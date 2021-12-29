75% of healthcare facilities need temp workers, survey finds

Three-fourths of healthcare facilities in the U.S. are seeking temporary allied healthcare professionals, mainly to fill gaps while permanent workers are being hired, according to a Dec. 29 survey from AMN Healthcare.

The survey is based on insights from 204 healthcare facilities, including 159 hospitals, polled between August and September.

Five survey findings to know:

1. A majority of healthcare facilities (96 percent) reported using temporary allied healthcare professionals to supplement their workforce in the last 12 months.

2. The most in-demand healthcare professionals were respiratory therapists, which 26 percent of healthcare facilities used in the last year.

3. Laboratory technologists (25 percent) and radiologic technologists (21 percent) were the second and third most in-demand workers, respectively.

4. Seventy-one percent of facilities said they use temporary workers to fill gaps spurred by turnover.

5. Seventy-three percent of healthcare facilities said the main benefit of using temporary workers is to help reduce existing staff members' burnout.

View the full survey here.