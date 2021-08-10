7 hospitals, health systems where workers have protested vaccine mandates

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these mandates.

Here are seven hospitals and health systems where workers have participated in protests.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list.

1. Nurses and others protested outside Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital Aug. 9 over a state order requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated, according to The Press-Enterprise.

2. A group of healthcare workers protested vaccine mandates as a condition of employment Aug. 9 outside UCHealth's Anschutz campus in Aurora, Colo., according to news station KMGH.

3. Some employees of Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare joined other protesters Aug. 7 to push back against the health system's vaccination requirement, according to 6 ABC.

4. Community members and healthcare workers gathered outside M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital in Maplewood, Minn., Aug. 7 to protest vaccination mandates from health systems in the Twin Cities area, according to news station KSTP.

5. Hundreds of healthcare workers and others gathered outside Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas Aug. 7 to protest vaccination mandates, according to The Dallas Morning News.

6. Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East protested July 22 over New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian's COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees, according to local news station ABC 7.

7. Protesting, which included some Henry Ford Health System workers, occurred July 17 in front of Henry Ford West Bloomfield (Mich.) Hospital and Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, according to the Detroit Free Press. Organizer Amber Castro of Westland, Mich., told the newspaper protesting also occurred at three other Henry Ford Health System hospitals — in Clinton Township, Wyandotte and Jackson, Mich.