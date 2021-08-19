6 hospitals, health systems where workers have protested vaccination requirements

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these policies.

Here are six hospitals and health systems where healthcare workers have participated in protests since Aug. 10.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list.

1. Workers participated in a protest Aug. 18 of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care's vaccination requirement, according to FOX13.

2. Workers and community members gathered outside Bowling Green, Ky.-based Med Center Health Aug. 18 to protest the company’s vaccination requirement for employees, according to WBKO.

3. Workers participated in a protest Aug. 18 of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System's vaccination requirement, according to Fox 5.

4. Workers protested outside of St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Ky., over the health system's vaccination requirement, WXIX reported Aug. 15.

5. Workers protested outside of Dayton (Ohio) Children's Hospital Aug. 19 over the hospital's decision to require vaccination as a condition of employment, according to WHIO.

6. Workers participated in a protest Aug. 16 of Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health's vaccination requirement, according to the Beacon Journal.