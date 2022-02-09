5 steps to support healthcare worker well-being

Members of a coalition founded by 10 health system CEOs across the U.S. have worked with a group of healthcare experts, as well as the National Academy of Medicine, to identify five actions healthcare leaders can take to support the emotional and psychological needs of nurses, physicians and other employees.

The five actions, announced in a Feb. 9 news release, are part of a 2022 Healthcare Workforce Rescue Package released by those involved in the initiative.

They are:

1. Allow more flexibility and autonomy for clinicians. Examples in the rescue package include using crisis documentation protocols and adjusting quality and patient experience goals.

2. Work with clinicians to remove low-value work via a rapid improvement process. This could include lowering EHR clicks for common workflows and minimizing inbox notifications, according to experts.

3. Help take strain off front-line staff. Examples in the rescue package include creating new types of shifts based on care needs as well as training and upskilling nurses.

4. Appoint an executive to be responsible for and align clinician well-being efforts. This could include appointing a system chief wellness officer, according to experts.

5. Ensure adequate mental health resources for workers. The rescue package advocates for providing quality mental health counseling and implementing a peer-support program.

Read the full rescue package here. More information about the initiative is also available here.