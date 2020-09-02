42% of nurses have run out of PPE & 4 other survey findings

As the pandemic continues, personal protective equipment shortages persist and and more nurses have been forced to reuse single-use N95 masks, according to a new COVID-19 survey from the American Nurses Association.

The survey of 20,000 nurses — conducted July 24 to Aug. 14 — found:

1. Forty-two percent of respondents are still experiencing PPE shortages.

2. Most respondents (68 percent) report they are required to reuse N95 masks, up 6 percent from May.

3. More than half of respondents (58 percent) report they are reusing single-use N95 masks for at least five days. That compared to 43 percent in May.

4. Sixty-two percent of respondents said they feel unsafe reusing N95 masks.

5. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they feel unsafe using decontaminated masks.

