Hawaii hospitals issue urgent call for nurses

Hawaii hospitals are urging nurses, including recent nursing graduates, to step in to take care of patients during the pandemic, the Hawaii State Center for Nursing and Healthcare Association of Hawaii said this week.

Nurses are needed for administrative and patient care roles, to allow more experienced nurses to work with patients with and without COVID-19.. Recent nursing graduates are eligible for hire, even if they have not taken the NCLEX-PN or NCLEX-RN licensing exams, the state groups said, noting that Hawaii has temporarily waived these requirements. The call for nurses comes as the Hawaii health department reported 23 new cases on Hawaii Island, eight more on Maui and 245 new cases on Oahu as of Aug. 26. Statewide, the department reported 277 new cases Aug. 26 for a cumulative total of 7,260 since Feb. 28.

Available nurses are encouraged to complete a survey here to learn more about employment opportunities.

More articles on workforce:

Union asks OSHA to inspect 17 HCA hospitals for workplace safety

Minnesota's OSHA fines 2 hospitals over COVID-19 safety

Baptist Health brings back furloughed workers, restores benefits

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.