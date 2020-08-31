UW Health seeks more than 30 environmental services workers

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health seeks more than 30 environmental services workers to help with detailing and cleaning work, according to Spectrum News 1.

"We do a very serious job. We keep the entire hospital safe and clean for not only our patients and their families, but multiple visitors going to different appointments," UW Health environmental services manager Wendy Henning told the TV station.

First, second and third-shift positions are open.

Learn more about open UW Health jobs here.

