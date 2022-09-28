38% of US workers say their employers' claims about workplace culture don't match reality

Four out of 10 Americans, or 38 percent, believe there is a significant difference between the culture their workplace claims to have and reality.

LifeWorks, supported by Telus Health, released its monthly mental health index, according to a Sept. 27 news release, which found that the mental health of U.S. workers remains significantly strained, with an index score of 69.4 points out of 100. Consequently, negative workplace cultures impact mental health and reduce productivity, according to the release.

The impact of workplace culture on worker productivity:

The overall U.S. Workplace Culture Score is 68.7 out of 100, which correlates directly to both mental health and the level of worker productivity. LifeWorks calculates this score using nine cultural indicators.





More than 50 percent of all employees believe work culture affects their productivity.





Forty-six percent of workers report their workplace culture increases productivity. This group has the most favorable mental health score of 72 and indicated they apply more energy to their work.





Nine percent of workers report their workplace culture decreases productivity. The mental health score of this group is 13 points below the national average of 69.4, at 56.3.





Managers are 50 percent more likely than nonmanagers to indicate their workplace culture increases productivity.

Telus Health COO Michael Dingle said prioritizing a culture that supports health and well-being leads to stronger business results.

"It is critical for businesses to do more than simply say they have a positive working environment. They must take action to ensure employees feel supported so they can realize the reciprocal impacts on productivity," said Mr. Dingle.