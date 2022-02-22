32% of RNs consider leaving workforce, McKinsey report finds

Among registered nurses surveyed in November 2021, 32 percent indicated they may leave their current role, up from 22 percent in February 2021, according to a new report from McKinsey.

The report, released Feb. 17, is based on a survey conducted from Nov. 16-30 among 710 front-line nurses and 156 other U.S.-based healthcare professionals providing direct patient care. McKinsey conducted a similar survey in February 2021 with about 400 front-line nurses.

Four other findings from the report:

1. Thirty-five percent of registered nurses who responded that they may leave their current role indicated plans to stay in the workforce but in a role not directly involved in patient care (such as another career path or alternate role).

2. Twenty percent of registered nurses indicated plans to completely leave the workforce (for example, through retirement or to focus on family).

3. Insufficient staffing, seeking higher pay, not feeling listened to or supported at work, and the emotional toll of the job were among the strongest drivers cited by registered nurses for intent to leave a current role.

4. Registered nurses cited safety, flexibility (such as work-life balance and work schedule), and environment (for example, a trusting/caring team, feeling valued by their employer and doing meaningful work) as the top factors of whether to stay in a current role.

To learn more about the survey, click here.