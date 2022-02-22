23% of healthcare workers likely to leave healthcare soon, poll finds

While healthcare workers still overwhelmingly report being satisfied with their jobs, they also report experiencing ongoing strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost 1 in 4 saying they are likely to leave the field in the near future, according to a USA Today/Ipsos Poll/Ipsos Poll released Feb. 22.

The poll was conducted Feb. 9-16 among a nationally representative probability sample of 1,170 adult healthcare workers. The workers included physicians, nurses, paramedics, therapists and other professionals.

Five poll findings:

1. Eighty percent of healthcare workers said they are somewhat or very satisfied with their current job. This compares to 89 percent in a spring 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation/Washington Post survey.

2. Fifty-nine percent of healthcare workers report feeling "hopeful" about going to work, compared to 76 percent last year. Fifty-nine percent also report feeling "motivated."

3. Still, 52 percent of healthcare workers report feeling "burned out," while 43 percent report feeling "anxious." Twenty-one percent report feeling "angry."

4. Additionally, 23 percent of healthcare workers said they are likely to leave the field soon.

5. Only 21 percent of healthcare workers said the pandemic is mostly or completely under control.

To learn more about the poll, click here.