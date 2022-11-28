15 cities where Gen Z hires are flocking

When Generation Z workers look for their first job, college metropolitan areas are catching their eye along with major cities, according to a Nov. 23 workforce report from LinkedIn.
Data scientists at LinkedIn compiled a list of the 15 metropolitan areas with the largest percentages of workers age 25 and younger. The cities at the top have built strong economies in industries that appeal to younger populations, including social media, marketing, and technology, the report said. Many are also concentrated near colleges, drawing recent graduates with buzzing social scenes and affordable housing.
Here are the 15 metropolitan areas with the most Gen Z workers, according to LinkedIn:
1. Madison, Wis.
2. Austin, Texas
3. Boston
4. Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, N.C.
5. Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.
6. Pittsburgh
7. Nashville, Tenn.
8. Denver
9. Salt Lake City
10. Washington D.C./Baltimore
11. Chicago
12. San Francisco Bay Area
13. Cincinnati
14. Columbus, Ohio
15. New York City
Read more about the methodology here.