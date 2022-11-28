15 cities where Gen Z hires are flocking

When Generation Z workers look for their first job, college metropolitan areas are catching their eye along with major cities, according to a Nov. 23 workforce report from LinkedIn.

Data scientists at LinkedIn compiled a list of the 15 metropolitan areas with the largest percentages of workers age 25 and younger. The cities at the top have built strong economies in industries that appeal to younger populations, including social media, marketing, and technology, the report said. Many are also concentrated near colleges, drawing recent graduates with buzzing social scenes and affordable housing.





Here are the 15 metropolitan areas with the most Gen Z workers, according to LinkedIn:

1. Madison, Wis.

2. Austin, Texas

3. Boston

4. Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, N.C.

5. Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

6. Pittsburgh

7. Nashville, Tenn.

8. Denver

9. Salt Lake City

10. Washington D.C./Baltimore

11. Chicago

12. San Francisco Bay Area

13. Cincinnati

14. Columbus, Ohio

15. New York City

Read more about the methodology here.