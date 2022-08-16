14 Intermountain jobs that don't require a 4-year college degree

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is hiring for 14 jobs that do not require a four-year college degree.

The jobs are in clinical and nonclinical areas, and with some jobs, the health system will pay for training or cover the cost of tuition and program fees for qualified applicants, according to an Aug. 16 news release from Intermountain.

"In the new job economy, Intermountain is thinking creatively and working with education partners to offer job training and education assistance for job applicants and current employees," Heather Brace, senior vice president and chief people officer, said in the release. "There are some jobs available that don't require previous experience. Intermountain also increased its minimum wage to $16 an hour. This helps us continue to attract and retain talent for jobs in that pay range.

"There are also many Intermountain job opportunities that require specific certifications or training that can be completed in short periods, such as within four weeks, 10 months, 16 months or two years. Some of these jobs have sign-on bonuses."

The 14 jobs are:

Phlebotomist

Licensed practical nurse

Imaging technologist

Central processing technician

Surgical technologist

Orderly

Medical assistant

Patient care technician

Registered nurse

Information technology and digital services

Patient service representative

Nutrition services

Environmental services

Central laundry

Intermountain is a 33-hospital health system with locations in seven states.

To learn more about the jobs available at the organization, click here.