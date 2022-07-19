13 best healthcare companies for millennials

No health systems appeared on Great Place to Work's list of best companies for millennials. However, 13 other healthcare organizations did make the list.

Analytics company Great Place to Work teamed up with Fortune to create the list based on more than 1 million employee reviews. The employees answered questions that gave an insight into their employee experience including employer trust, credibility and team spirit. They then looked at the difference in answers between millennials (26-41 years old) and other demographics of workers to create a weighting of the most important aspects in a workplace for them. The companies that create the best environment for millennials as told through the weighted and combined score using survey data are then ranked.

While no hospitals or health systems were included on the list, 13 other health-related organizations were:

Large employers (more than 1,000 employees)





16. Horizon Therapeutics: Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals

80. Shield Health Solutions: Financial services for healthcare organizations

85. Otsuka America Pharmaceutical: Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals

96. Aya Healthcare: Healthcare staffing

98. Genentech: Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals

Small and medium (between 50 to 999 employees)





13. Fusion Medical Staffing: Healthcare staffing

15. United Therapeutics Corp.: Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals

58. Ro: Telehealth and pharmacy

65. Merz Aesthetics: Medical cosmetics

70. Arcutic Biotherapeutics: Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals

76. Color Health: Health technology

78. Aledade: Population health

93. Thirty Madison: Telemedicine