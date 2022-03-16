1 in 3 clinicians considering leaving role by 2024, study shows

Thirty-one percent of clinicians participating in a global study said they were considering leaving their current role by 2024, with nearly half of participating U.S. clinicians reporting these plans, according to a report released March 15 by analytics firm Elsevier Health.

The "Clinician of the Future" report, conducted in partnership with market research company Ipsos, is based on a quantitative global survey, qualitative interviews and roundtable discussions with nearly 3,000 physicians and nurses worldwide.

The research involved 60-minute qualitative interviews with 23 clinicians globally between Aug. 11 and Sept. 10; a 15-minute online global survey completed by 2,838 clinicians globally run from Oct. 15-Dec. 13; and virtual roundtables, with the U.S. roundtable occurring in January. Overall, 446 U.S. clinicians participated in the three phases. Read more about the methodology here.

Three more findings:

1. Seventy-one percent of physicians and 68 percent of nurses said their jobs have changed considerably in the last decade, and many reported that their jobs have worsened.

2. Over the next 10 years, 74 percent of clinicians predicted there will be a shortage of nurses and 68 percent predicted a shortage of physicians.

3. Of the 31 percent of clinicians who were considering leaving their current role by 2024, 33 percent plan to stay in a similar role but change to another healthcare setting. Twenty-one percent plan to retire and 13 percent plan to move to another job unrelated to healthcare.

"While we know that many nurses are leaving the profession due to burnout, we also know that the pandemic has inspired others to enter the field because of a strong desire for purposeful work," Marion Broome, PhD, RN, a professor of nursing at Duke University, said in a news release. "We must embrace this next wave of healthcare professionals and ensure we set them up for success. Our future as a society depends on it."

