1,430+ workers have new jobs amid looming Atlanta Medical Center closure

More than 1,430 (82 percent) of Atlanta Medical Center workers affected by the facility's impending closure have accepted job offers at other Wellstar Health System facilities, the organization confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's.

"We're grateful that these team members will continue to contribute their talents and experience in service of our mission," the statement reads.

In late August, Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System announced plans to end operations at the downtown Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1.

As Wellstar winds down operations at Atlanta Medical Center, the health system said it already started welcoming and onboarding workers, including registered nurses, respiratory therapists, care partners/nursing assistants and others, to their new locations, "ensuring they have a consistent and positive experience throughout this transition."

Wellstar also held a job fair on Sept. 12 at which workers could explore options available at Wellstar as well as other area health providers. Wellstar also said it has partnered with Korn Ferry to offer Atlanta Medical Center workers access to a career transition program at no cost to them, including personalized coaching, resume and interview support.

Since Wellstar announced the impending closure of Atlanta Medical Center, state and local officials have raised concerns about how the closure will affect the community and other hospitals. Here are other things to know about the closure.