UVA Health joins new telehealth alliance

Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health is partnering with Swinfen Charitable Trust, Telemedicine AI and Mitre to boost global telehealth access.

The partnership will aim to conduct assessments and cybersecurity testing for Swinfen's platform, OpenTelemed. Swinfen provides telemedicine services through a network of 427 hospitals across 96 countries, according to a Dec. 14 Mitre news release.

"We are delighted to expand our long-standing collaborations with Swinfen Telemedicine through its partnership with MITRE and Telemedicine AI," Karen Rheuban, MD, director of the UVA Center for Telehealth, said in the news release. "This collaboration will preserve the legacy of the late Lord Roger and Lady Patricia Swinfen to provide humanitarian access to care via telemedicine and expand the knowledge and capacity of providers in underserved countries and conflict zones."